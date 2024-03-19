Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Purchases 127 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,280 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Chemed comprises 0.7% of Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chemed were worth $3,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Chemed by 175.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 362,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,914,000 after buying an additional 230,531 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in Chemed in the 4th quarter valued at about $98,742,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Chemed in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,705,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Chemed by 144.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 184,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,363,000 after buying an additional 108,759 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Chemed in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,655,000. 94.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CHE opened at $648.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a PE ratio of 36.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $604.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $568.88. Chemed Co. has a 52 week low of $492.84 and a 52 week high of $654.62.

Chemed ( NYSE:CHE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $6.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.25 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $585.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.64 million. Chemed had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 32.29%. Chemed’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chemed Co. will post 21.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. Chemed’s payout ratio is 8.93%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CHE shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Chemed from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Chemed from $604.00 to $712.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th.

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

