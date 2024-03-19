Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Purchases 140 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,801 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $632,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 7,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 20,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 50.2% in the fourth quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 5,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 1,943 shares in the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 7,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 210,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,980,000 after acquiring an additional 5,414 shares during the last quarter. 74.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 50,694 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total value of $6,420,395.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,991,346.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.89, for a total value of $124,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,443,972.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Mizell sold 50,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total value of $6,420,395.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,991,346.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MRK. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.14.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Down 0.1 %

MRK opened at $121.44 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $123.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.73. The company has a market cap of $307.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 867.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.37. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.14 and a 1-year high of $130.24.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.12. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 0.61%. The firm had revenue of $14.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 8.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,200.00%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names.

Featured Stories

