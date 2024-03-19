Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,662 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 30.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,182 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $322,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Truist Financial by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,878,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $69,647,000 after buying an additional 123,688 shares in the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth $6,175,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,048 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 12,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. 71.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Truist Financial

In other Truist Financial news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,764 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total value of $141,074.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,627.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TFC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Truist Financial from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Truist Financial from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Truist Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.14.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

Shares of TFC stock opened at $34.93 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.09. The stock has a market cap of $46.62 billion, a PE ratio of -32.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.07. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $25.56 and a 12 month high of $38.47.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.64% and a negative net margin of 3.28%. The company had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.95%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is -192.59%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

