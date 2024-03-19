Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 26.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,172 shares during the quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 245.7% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Austin Asset Management Co Inc grew its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Austin Asset Management Co Inc now owns 258,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,509,000 after acquiring an additional 17,039 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 161,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,932,000 after purchasing an additional 4,260 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2,136.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 23,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 22,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $943,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA STIP opened at $98.95 on Tuesday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $96.27 and a 1 year high of $99.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $98.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.91.

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

