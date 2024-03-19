Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 300,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,029 shares during the quarter. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for approximately 5.2% of Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $23,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Collective Family Office LLC lifted its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 54,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,359,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Warner Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 7,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower View Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VIGI stock opened at $81.32 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.04 and a 200-day moving average of $76.12. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $68.45 and a 12-month high of $82.95. The firm has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.77.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.434 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. This is a positive change from Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

