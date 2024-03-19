Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Sells 177 Shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 177 shares during the quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $123,914,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,161,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $343,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,565 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 195.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,133,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $98,068,000 after purchasing an additional 749,335 shares during the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd boosted its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 181.1% during the third quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 908,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,010,000 after purchasing an additional 585,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $45,378,000. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF alerts:

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF stock opened at $88.36 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $87.88 and its 200 day moving average is $85.68. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $79.70 and a 12-month high of $89.73.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.3857 dividend. This represents a $4.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.

(Free Report)

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.