Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $140.42.

SUI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Sun Communities from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $129.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Sun Communities from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th.

Shares of SUI opened at $130.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.47, a PEG ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.81. Sun Communities has a 52 week low of $102.74 and a 52 week high of $143.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $129.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. This is a positive change from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 326.32%.

In related news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.13, for a total transaction of $65,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,724,092. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUI. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 12,664,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,652,024,000 after acquiring an additional 3,668,076 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Sun Communities by 0.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,025,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,438,415,000 after purchasing an additional 89,404 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Sun Communities by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,567,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $777,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,076 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,879,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $833,364,000 after buying an additional 85,103 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,569,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $610,700,000 after buying an additional 45,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 667 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising 179,310 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

