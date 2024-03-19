Sunbelt Securities Inc. Boosts Stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 91.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 670 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in SEA were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SE. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of SEA by 17.3% in the third quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 1,510,835 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $66,411,000 after acquiring an additional 222,777 shares in the last quarter. Untitled Investments LP boosted its holdings in SEA by 56.1% during the third quarter. Untitled Investments LP now owns 284,493 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $12,503,000 after buying an additional 102,280 shares in the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd boosted its holdings in SEA by 15.1% during the second quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 3,564,826 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $206,903,000 after buying an additional 467,900 shares in the last quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. bought a new stake in SEA during the third quarter worth approximately $10,196,000. Finally, Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd bought a new stake in SEA during the third quarter worth approximately $3,072,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SE opened at $57.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $32.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 241.04 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.13 and a 200-day moving average of $41.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Sea Limited has a one year low of $34.35 and a one year high of $88.84.

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. SEA had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 2.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of SEA from $47.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of SEA from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of SEA from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of SEA from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of SEA from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.29.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations.

