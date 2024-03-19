Sunbelt Securities Inc. Sells 690 Shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Free Report) by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 690 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of COMT. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 156.4% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906 shares during the last quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the third quarter worth about $921,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 278,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,114,000 after acquiring an additional 7,530 shares during the last quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 214,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,246,000 after acquiring an additional 9,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the third quarter worth about $208,000. Institutional investors own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

COMT stock opened at $26.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $665.42 million, a P/E ratio of -13.01 and a beta of 0.53. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 12 month low of $24.14 and a 12 month high of $29.82.

The iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (COMT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P GSCI Dynamic Roll index. The fund tracks a broad-market commodity index that utilizes a flexible dynamic roll strategy. COMT was launched on Oct 16, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

