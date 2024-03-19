Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) Shares Sold by Quad Cities Investment Group LLC

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC reduced its holdings in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,302 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Sunoco were worth $853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SUN. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Sunoco in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,314,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Sunoco by 56.5% in the third quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 350,787 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,171,000 after acquiring an additional 126,626 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Sunoco by 104.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 243,477 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,494,000 after acquiring an additional 124,362 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Sunoco by 9.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,384,765 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $67,784,000 after acquiring an additional 122,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Sunoco by 15.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 836,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,949,000 after acquiring an additional 110,156 shares in the last quarter. 17.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sunoco Price Performance

SUN stock opened at $61.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The company has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 1.28. Sunoco LP has a 12-month low of $41.06 and a 12-month high of $64.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.13.

Sunoco Announces Dividend

Sunoco ( NYSE:SUN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($2.46). The firm had revenue of $5.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. Sunoco had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 37.91%. Sunoco’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sunoco LP will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th were issued a $0.842 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $3.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.49%. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Sunoco from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Sunoco from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Sunoco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Sunoco from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Sunoco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sunoco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.71.

About Sunoco

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates through two segments: Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel, as well as other petroleum products, such as propane and lubricating oil from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to company-operated retail stores, independently operated commission agents, and retail stores, as well as other commercial customers, including unbranded retail stores, other fuel distributors, school districts, municipalities, and other industrial customers.

