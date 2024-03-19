Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) Receives $9.40 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.00.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd.

Get Sunstone Hotel Investors alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Sunstone Hotel Investors

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sunstone Hotel Investors

Sunstone Hotel Investors Stock Up 0.5 %

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHO. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 168.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares during the period. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the first quarter worth approximately $91,000.

Shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors stock opened at $11.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 7.03 and a quick ratio of 7.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.17. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 1 year low of $8.60 and a 1 year high of $11.59.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.44. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 20.95%. The firm had revenue of $219.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sunstone Hotel Investors will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s payout ratio is currently 25.81%.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release owns 14 hotels comprised of 6,675 rooms, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands. Sunstone's strategy is to create long-term stakeholder value through the acquisition, active ownership, and disposition of well-located hotel and resort real estate.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.