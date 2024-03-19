Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Superior Drilling Products Stock Performance

Shares of SDPI opened at $0.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.04. Superior Drilling Products has a 52-week low of $0.58 and a 52-week high of $2.21.

Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.27 million for the quarter. Superior Drilling Products had a return on equity of 72.32% and a net margin of 35.46%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Superior Drilling Products

Superior Drilling Products Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Superior Drilling Products by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 403,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 13,636 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Superior Drilling Products in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Superior Drilling Products in the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Superior Drilling Products during the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Superior Drilling Products during the 3rd quarter valued at about $151,000. 14.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Superior Drilling Products, Inc, a drilling and completion tool technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, rents, and repairs drilling and completion tools in North America and internationally. Its drilling solutions include Drill-N-Ream, a dual-section wellbore conditioning tool; Strider, a drill string oscillation system technology; and V-Stream, an advanced conditioning system.

