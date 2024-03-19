Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) Receives $43.63 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.63.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Surgery Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Surgery Partners in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Surgery Partners in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on Surgery Partners from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Surgery Partners in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th.

Surgery Partners Stock Performance

NASDAQ SGRY opened at $27.52 on Thursday. Surgery Partners has a 1 year low of $22.05 and a 1 year high of $45.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -275.20 and a beta of 2.72.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.07. Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a positive return on equity of 3.65%. The business had revenue of $735.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Surgery Partners will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Surgery Partners news, insider Marissa Brittenham sold 1,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total transaction of $52,203.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $971,656.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Surgery Partners news, insider Marissa Brittenham sold 1,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total value of $52,203.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $971,656.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason Eric Evans sold 5,780 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total value of $202,762.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 419,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,702,659.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,774 shares of company stock valued at $608,352 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Surgery Partners

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SGRY. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 174.3% in the fourth quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 5,853,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,092,000 after buying an additional 3,719,766 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Surgery Partners by 268.8% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,193,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,658 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Surgery Partners by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,372,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565,138 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,022,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new position in shares of Surgery Partners in the third quarter worth $42,705,000.

About Surgery Partners

Surgery Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company provides ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including orthopedics and pain management, ophthalmology, gastroenterology, and general surgery.

Featured Articles

