Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (SVNLY) to Issue Dividend of $0.63 on April 11th

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 7th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.6294 per share on Thursday, April 11th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This is a positive change from Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.27.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) Price Performance

OTCMKTS:SVNLY opened at $5.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.87. Svenska Handelsbanken AB has a 1 year low of $3.87 and a 1 year high of $6.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

Get Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) alerts:

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 16.71%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Svenska Handelsbanken AB will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) Company Profile

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) provides various banking products and services for private and corporate customers primarily in Sweden, the United Kingdom, Norway, the Netherlands, the United States, Luxembourg, China, Germany, France, and Poland. The company offers savings, transactions, business, currency, and investment accounts, as well as accounts for cash pool, and forestry and agriculture; mortgage and committed loans, and private loans; mutual funds; pension products; credit and debit cards; and payment and reconciliation services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.