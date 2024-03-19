Sylogist Ltd. (TSE:SYZ) Expected to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Sylogist Ltd. (TSE:SYZ – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sylogist in a report issued on Thursday, March 14th. Echelon Wealth Partners analyst A. Ezzat anticipates that the company will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Sylogist’s current full-year earnings is $0.25 per share. Echelon Wealth Partners also issued estimates for Sylogist’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

SYZ has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$14.00 target price on Sylogist and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Paradigm Capital set a C$12.00 price objective on Sylogist and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Cormark increased their price objective on Sylogist from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Friday.

Sylogist Stock Performance

Shares of SYZ stock opened at C$8.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.04, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of C$206.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.64 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$7.64. Sylogist has a 1-year low of C$4.62 and a 1-year high of C$9.29.

Sylogist Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. Sylogist’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

About Sylogist

Sylogist Ltd., a software company, provides SaaS solutions in Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company manages IT services, network security, Web portals, and others. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Stories

