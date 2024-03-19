Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Synopsys from $624.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $660.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Synopsys from $570.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Synopsys from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Synopsys has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $594.60.

Synopsys Trading Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ SNPS opened at $560.63 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $549.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $516.38. The company has a market cap of $85.52 billion, a PE ratio of 61.74, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.07. Synopsys has a 1 year low of $360.36 and a 1 year high of $629.38.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.13. Synopsys had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 22.96%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Synopsys will post 10.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 9,065 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.70, for a total transaction of $4,484,455.50. Following the sale, the executive now owns 1,617 shares in the company, valued at $799,929.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,508 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.18, for a total value of $1,269,499.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,555,500.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 9,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.70, for a total value of $4,484,455.50. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 1,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,929.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,586 shares of company stock worth $19,868,728. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNPS. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Synopsys by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 8,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,868,000 after buying an additional 2,227 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 3rd quarter valued at $14,203,000. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,606,000. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 52,711 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,141,000 after acquiring an additional 8,259 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Inc. CA lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 20,277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,829,000 after acquiring an additional 5,516 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

