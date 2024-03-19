Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) Shares Acquired by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Free Report) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,941 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,089 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 1.5% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,787,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,607,000 after purchasing an additional 208,381 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 9.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,233,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,959,000 after buying an additional 455,729 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 8.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,731,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,335,000 after acquiring an additional 380,221 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 1.9% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,908,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,416,000 after acquiring an additional 72,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 22.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,650,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,341,000 after acquiring an additional 676,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 3,703,703 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total value of $29,999,994.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,755,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,420,222.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:TAK opened at $14.56 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $13.19 and a fifty-two week high of $17.15. The stock has a market cap of $46.08 billion, a PE ratio of 22.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.58.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The business had revenue of $7.52 billion for the quarter. Analysts expect that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products in Japan and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology, rare diseases, plasma derived therapies, immunology, oncology, and neuroscience.

