Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 18th.

Get Taro Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on TARO

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Price Performance

NYSE:TARO opened at $41.97 on Monday. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries has a 1 year low of $22.89 and a 1 year high of $45.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.19. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.40 and a beta of 0.61.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $157.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.90 million. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 7.48%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Taro Pharmaceutical Industries will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Taro Pharmaceutical Industries

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Krensavage Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,611,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 265.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 581,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,069,000 after acquiring an additional 422,645 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 572,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,933,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its holdings in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 475,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,876,000 after acquiring an additional 3,253 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 304,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,475,000 after acquiring an additional 74,054 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.45% of the company’s stock.

About Taro Pharmaceutical Industries

(Get Free Report)

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. The company also develops and manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients primarily for use in its finished dosage form products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taro Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.