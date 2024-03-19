Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $130.52

Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 130.52 ($1.66) and traded as high as GBX 140.92 ($1.79). Taylor Wimpey shares last traded at GBX 139.75 ($1.78), with a volume of 42,870,136 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.23) price target on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.65) price target on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Monday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 134.60 ($1.71).

Taylor Wimpey Stock Performance

Taylor Wimpey Announces Dividend

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 143.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 130.52. The company has a current ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The stock has a market cap of £4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,397.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.77.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.79 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a yield of 3.41%. Taylor Wimpey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10,000.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jennie Daly sold 104,503 shares of Taylor Wimpey stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 134 ($1.71), for a total value of £140,034.02 ($178,273.74). Insiders have purchased a total of 313 shares of company stock worth $45,043 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

About Taylor Wimpey

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities. Taylor Wimpey plc was incorporated in 1935 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

