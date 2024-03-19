TD Cowen Raises Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Price Target to $390.00

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by TD Cowen from $349.00 to $390.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on MDGL. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. B. Riley raised shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and issued a $347.00 target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $382.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $369.40.

Get Madrigal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on MDGL

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of MDGL stock opened at $283.23 on Friday. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $119.76 and a twelve month high of $322.67. The company has a current ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 5.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $233.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.20 and a beta of -0.48.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($5.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($5.26) by ($0.42). During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($4.98) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will post -21.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 2,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. 79.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for treating NASH.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.