Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Acquires 12,256 Shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Free Report) by 50.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,769 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,256 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Rush Enterprises were worth $1,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank grew its position in Rush Enterprises by 66,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rush Enterprises during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Gladius Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 891.2% during the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 543.8% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Rush Enterprises by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RUSHA. StockNews.com lowered shares of Rush Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 1st. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Rush Enterprises in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th.

In other Rush Enterprises news, SVP Jody Pollard sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total transaction of $543,150.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,073.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RUSHA opened at $49.04 on Tuesday. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.37 and a 12 month high of $50.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.42 and its 200 day moving average is $42.81.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 18.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. Research analysts predict that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.41%.

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States and Canada. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, Blue Bird, and Dennis Eagle.

