Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Buys 31,732 Shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Free Report) by 90.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,838 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,732 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $1,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Flowers Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flowers Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Flowers Foods in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Gladius Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

FLO stock opened at $22.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.72 and a 200 day moving average of $22.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 39.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.64 and a 52 week high of $29.10.

Flowers Foods ( NYSE:FLO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 18.15%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. Flowers Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is 158.62%.

In other Flowers Foods news, CFO R Steve Kinsey acquired 1,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.46 per share, for a total transaction of $39,978.80. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 399,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,973,219.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Terry S. Thomas sold 36,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total value of $845,294.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $987,721.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO R Steve Kinsey bought 1,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.46 per share, with a total value of $39,978.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 399,520 shares in the company, valued at $8,973,219.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 11.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Flowers Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Flowers Foods in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Flowers Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack items, bagels, English muffins, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs.

