Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $1.42 Million Stake in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Free Report) by 93.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,428 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,780 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in GameStop were worth $1,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of GameStop by 16,784.8% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 107,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 106,919 shares in the last quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in GameStop during the third quarter worth about $213,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in GameStop by 11.3% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 18,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in GameStop by 21.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 232,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,829,000 after acquiring an additional 41,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in GameStop by 28.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,454 shares in the last quarter. 39.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GameStop Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GME opened at $13.90 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.11. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of -463.18 and a beta of -0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. GameStop Corp. has a twelve month low of $11.82 and a twelve month high of $27.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on GME. StockNews.com lowered GameStop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of GameStop in a research report on Thursday, November 30th.

About GameStop

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

Featured Articles

