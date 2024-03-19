Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Lowers Stock Position in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky reduced its stake in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Free Report) by 61.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,454 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Post were worth $1,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of POST. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Post by 14.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Post by 16.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Post by 136.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 3,784 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Post by 545.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 27,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Post by 29.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,550,000 after purchasing an additional 8,444 shares during the last quarter. 91.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Nicolas Catoggio sold 300 shares of Post stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.11, for a total value of $31,233.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 74,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,807,417.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Nicolas Catoggio sold 300 shares of Post stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.11, for a total value of $31,233.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 74,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,807,417.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Diedre J. Gray sold 7,297 shares of Post stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.51, for a total value of $762,609.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 51,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,337,639.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Post stock opened at $104.38 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.40 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.88. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.85 and a 12 month high of $107.00.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Post had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 4.03%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on POST. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Post from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Post from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Post in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Post from $110.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.67.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.

