Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Purchases 1,230 Shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,639 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $1,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Radian Group by 575.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,765,182 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $282,110,000 after purchasing an additional 10,874,587 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Radian Group by 202.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,295,712 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $64,760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204,335 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Radian Group by 45.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,009,760 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $154,915,000 after acquiring an additional 2,195,362 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Radian Group in the second quarter worth about $49,577,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Radian Group by 12.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,104,763 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $333,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710,552 shares during the last quarter. 96.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Radian Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Radian Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.60.

Radian Group Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:RDN opened at $30.87 on Tuesday. Radian Group Inc. has a one year low of $20.24 and a one year high of $32.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.94 and a 200-day moving average of $27.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.01.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.10. Radian Group had a net margin of 48.51% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The company had revenue of $328.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. Radian Group’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Radian Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. This is a boost from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Radian Group’s payout ratio is currently 25.93%.

Radian Group Company Profile

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage Insurance segment aggregates, manages, and distributes U.S. mortgage credit risk for mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors, through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans; and other credit risk management solutions, including contract underwriting.

Further Reading

