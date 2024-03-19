Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Purchases 6,082 Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Free Report) by 87.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,069 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,082 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide were worth $1,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 56.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. 83.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Marriott Vacations Worldwide Stock Performance
Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock opened at $97.86 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 52 week low of $72.78 and a 52 week high of $140.30.
Marriott Vacations Worldwide Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s payout ratio is 48.64%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
VAC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $149.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.67.
Marriott Vacations Worldwide Profile
Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related businesses, products, and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.
