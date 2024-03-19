Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Purchases 6,745 Shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Free Report) by 87.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,745 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in EnerSys were worth $1,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of EnerSys by 104.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 704,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,280,000 after buying an additional 359,527 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of EnerSys in the 4th quarter valued at $26,527,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in EnerSys by 128.4% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 603,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,102,000 after acquiring an additional 339,141 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in EnerSys by 1,380.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 348,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,530,000 after acquiring an additional 324,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in EnerSys by 36.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 852,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,666,000 after acquiring an additional 226,630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ENS opened at $89.72 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $94.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. EnerSys has a 52 week low of $79.46 and a 52 week high of $113.34.

EnerSys ( NYSE:ENS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.01. EnerSys had a return on equity of 20.09% and a net margin of 7.49%. The business had revenue of $861.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that EnerSys will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.62%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ENS shares. Oppenheimer lowered shares of EnerSys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of EnerSys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th.

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

