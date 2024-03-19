Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Reduces Stock Holdings in Crane (NYSE:CR)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky trimmed its position in Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,207 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 297 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Crane were worth $1,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crane by 97.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,031,020 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $584,384,000 after buying an additional 3,959,145 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Crane by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,472,630 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $391,534,000 after purchasing an additional 56,773 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Crane by 93.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,666,141 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $193,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,048 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in Crane by 76.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,408,030 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $179,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,295 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Crane during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $168,567,000. Institutional investors own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

CR opened at $129.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.20, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Crane has a 12 month low of $67.28 and a 12 month high of $134.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $122.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.00.

Crane ( NYSE:CR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. Crane had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 13.10%. The company had revenue of $532.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.55 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Crane will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This is an increase from Crane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Crane’s payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CR shares. Vertical Research started coverage on Crane in a research note on Monday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut Crane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Crane from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Crane from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crane has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.67.

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

