Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Takes $1.36 Million Position in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,358,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of RBC. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. LWM Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in RBC Bearings during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. acquired a new stake in RBC Bearings during the 1st quarter worth $40,000.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael H. Ambrose sold 300 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.80, for a total transaction of $83,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,800 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,889,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Daniel A. Bergeron sold 15,000 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.22, for a total transaction of $4,008,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 121,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,583,470.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company's stock.

RBC Bearings Price Performance

RBC stock opened at $261.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $270.47 and a 200-day moving average of $254.07. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 12-month low of $195.18 and a 12-month high of $288.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.66, a PEG ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.45.

RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.08). RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 12.81%. The firm had revenue of $373.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.61 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RBC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of RBC Bearings from $229.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of RBC Bearings from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of RBC Bearings from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of RBC Bearings from $271.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, RBC Bearings currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.86.

RBC Bearings Profile

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

