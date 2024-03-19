TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) Shares Sold by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank cut its stake in shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,710 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 877 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in TechTarget were worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TTGT. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of TechTarget by 83.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 980 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. State of Wyoming boosted its position in shares of TechTarget by 121.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,208 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of TechTarget by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 828 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of TechTarget in the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of TechTarget by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,623 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TechTarget alerts:

Insider Transactions at TechTarget

In other news, COO Steven Niemiec sold 13,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total transaction of $438,177.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 40,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,312,311. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Steven Niemiec sold 13,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total transaction of $438,177.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 40,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,312,311. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Rebecca Kitchens sold 13,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total transaction of $440,045.20. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 53,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,736,224. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on TTGT. UBS Group upgraded shares of TechTarget from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of TechTarget from $58.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of TechTarget from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of TechTarget from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of TechTarget in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TechTarget currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.33.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TechTarget

TechTarget Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TTGT opened at $30.68 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.04, a current ratio of 10.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. TechTarget, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.43 and a 52-week high of $41.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.92. The company has a market capitalization of $875.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 191.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.94.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The information services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.11. TechTarget had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The company had revenue of $57.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.73 million. As a group, analysts forecast that TechTarget, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TechTarget Profile

(Free Report)

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for business-to-business technology companies in North America and internationally. The company's service enables technology vendors to identify, reach, and influence corporate information technology (IT) decision-makers actively researching specific IT purchases; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation, brand advertising techniques, and content curation and creation.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TechTarget Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechTarget and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.