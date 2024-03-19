Telos Co. PFD EXCH 12% (OTCMKTS:TLSRP) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $41.10

Telos Co. PFD EXCH 12% (OTCMKTS:TLSRP – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.10 and traded as high as $41.10. Telos Co. PFD EXCH 12% shares last traded at $41.10, with a volume of 21,800 shares trading hands.
Telos Co. PFD EXCH 12% Stock Up 0.2 %
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.10.
