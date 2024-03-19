Telsey Advisory Group Comments on DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NYSE:DKS)

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group lifted their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 14th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst J. Feldman now anticipates that the sporting goods retailer will post earnings per share of $3.11 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.09. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ current full-year earnings is $13.07 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ Q2 2025 earnings at $3.29 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.11 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $3.74 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $13.25 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $14.31 EPS.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.50. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 8.06%. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts have also commented on DKS. Barclays raised their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $194.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Loop Capital lifted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial upped their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $201.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $145.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $157.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DICK’S Sporting Goods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.95.

NYSE:DKS opened at $213.04 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $163.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.56. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 12 month low of $100.98 and a 12 month high of $222.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.55.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This is a positive change from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.84%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,478,747 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $856,426,000 after acquiring an additional 494,939 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,334,018 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $342,984,000 after buying an additional 94,745 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,981,489 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $261,933,000 after purchasing an additional 289,165 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,399,734 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $151,983,000 after buying an additional 286,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,300,990 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $171,978,000 after buying an additional 295,239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.21% of the company’s stock.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

