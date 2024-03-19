Telsey Advisory Group Comments on Hibbett, Inc.’s Q4 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:HIBB)

Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group lifted their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hibbett in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 13th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst C. Fernandez now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.52 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.45. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hibbett’s current full-year earnings is $8.19 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Hibbett’s Q4 2025 earnings at $2.65 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.10 EPS.

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $466.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.42 million. Hibbett had a return on equity of 28.35% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.91 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Williams Trading reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Hibbett in a research report on Monday. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Hibbett from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. B. Riley increased their price objective on Hibbett from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Hibbett from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.86.

Shares of Hibbett stock opened at $68.02 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.65 and its 200-day moving average is $60.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $800.60 million, a PE ratio of 7.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.77. Hibbett has a 12-month low of $34.86 and a 12-month high of $83.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. Hibbett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.70%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Hibbett during the 3rd quarter worth about $371,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Hibbett during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,242,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hibbett by 81.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 182,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,606,000 after purchasing an additional 81,850 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Hibbett during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,685,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hibbett by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 261,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,412,000 after purchasing an additional 34,200 shares in the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates Hibbett stores, City Gear stores, and Sports Additions athletic shoe stores.

