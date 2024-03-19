Telsey Advisory Group Weighs in on adidas AG’s Q2 2024 Earnings (OTCMKTS:ADDYY)

adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group cut their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for adidas in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 14th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst C. Fernandez now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.34. The consensus estimate for adidas’ current full-year earnings is $0.02 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for adidas’ Q3 2024 earnings at $1.33 EPS.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of adidas from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of ADDYY stock opened at $108.76 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $97.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.21. adidas has a 12 month low of $75.00 and a 12 month high of $113.19.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in adidas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of adidas by 111.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of adidas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $247,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of adidas by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of adidas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $809,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products in Europe, the Middle east, Africa, North America, Greater China, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand.

