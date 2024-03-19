TELUS (NYSE:TU) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of TELUS (NYSE:TU – Free Report) (TSE:T) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on TU. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on TELUS from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut TELUS from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th.

TELUS Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE TU opened at $16.53 on Monday. TELUS has a 12-month low of $15.47 and a 12-month high of $21.34. The company has a market cap of $24.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.41.

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Free Report) (TSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. TELUS had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 7.81%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that TELUS will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

TELUS Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.2793 per share. This is a positive change from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. TELUS’s payout ratio is presently 258.14%.

Institutional Trading of TELUS

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TU. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in TELUS by 215.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 22,214,210 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $395,314,000 after buying an additional 15,179,110 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of TELUS by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 40,669,392 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $727,275,000 after purchasing an additional 6,334,692 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TELUS during the fourth quarter valued at $109,327,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of TELUS in the 4th quarter valued at $91,279,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in TELUS by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 59,637,886 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,149,047,000 after purchasing an additional 4,574,843 shares in the last quarter. 49.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; healthcare services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services, as well as mobile and fixed voice and data telecommunications services and products.

