TELUS (TSE:T) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $23.58

Shares of TELUS Co. (TSE:T – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TU) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$23.58 and traded as low as C$22.19. TELUS shares last traded at C$22.36, with a volume of 3,540,128 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on T shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of TELUS from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of TELUS from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of TELUS from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Veritas Investment Research downgraded shares of TELUS from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a C$27.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$27.57.

TELUS Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$33.09 billion, a PE ratio of 38.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.88, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$23.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$23.58.

TELUS (TSE:T – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.24 billion. TELUS had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 4.96%. As a group, equities analysts predict that TELUS Co. will post 1.0008961 earnings per share for the current year.

TELUS Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.376 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 258.62%.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; healthcare services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services, as well as mobile and fixed voice and data telecommunications services and products.

