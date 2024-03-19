Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Shares Sold by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank reduced its holdings in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) by 32.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,438 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Terex were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TEX. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Terex by 440.7% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Terex in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Terex in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Terex in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Terex in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. 93.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Kieran Hegarty sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total value of $1,022,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 198,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,281,559.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TEX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Terex in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Terex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Terex from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. UBS Group lowered Terex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Terex from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Terex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.21.

Terex Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TEX opened at $58.83 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Terex Co. has a 1-year low of $41.89 and a 1-year high of $65.64. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.62.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.41. Terex had a return on equity of 32.89% and a net margin of 10.06%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. Terex’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Terex Co. will post 6.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Terex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Terex’s payout ratio is currently 8.96%.

Terex Profile

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Materials Processing (MP) and Aerial Work Platforms (AWP). The MP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets materials processing and specialty equipment, includes crushers, washing systems, screens, trommels, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and related components and replacement parts under the Terex, Powerscreen, Fuchs, EvoQuip, Canica, Cedarapids, CBI, Simplicity, Franna, Terex Ecotec, Finlay, ProAll, ZenRobotics, Terex Washing Systems, Terex MPS, Terex Jaques, Terex Advance, ProStack, Terex Bid-Well, MDS, and Terex Recycling Systems brands.

