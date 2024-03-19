Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Shares Sold by Shilanski & Associates Inc.

Shilanski & Associates Inc. reduced its position in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 554 shares during the period. Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Terex were worth $1,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TEX. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Terex by 440.7% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Terex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Terex in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Terex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Terex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TEX opened at $58.83 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 7.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.62. Terex Co. has a 52-week low of $41.89 and a 52-week high of $65.64.

Terex ( NYSE:TEX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Terex had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 32.89%. The business’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Terex Co. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.96%.

In other Terex news, insider Kieran Hegarty sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total transaction of $1,022,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 198,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,281,559.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TEX has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Terex from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Terex in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Terex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $73.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Terex from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Terex from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.21.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Materials Processing (MP) and Aerial Work Platforms (AWP). The MP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets materials processing and specialty equipment, includes crushers, washing systems, screens, trommels, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and related components and replacement parts under the Terex, Powerscreen, Fuchs, EvoQuip, Canica, Cedarapids, CBI, Simplicity, Franna, Terex Ecotec, Finlay, ProAll, ZenRobotics, Terex Washing Systems, Terex MPS, Terex Jaques, Terex Advance, ProStack, Terex Bid-Well, MDS, and Terex Recycling Systems brands.

