Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN) Given New $15.00 Price Target at JMP Securities

Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN – Free Report) had its price target lowered by JMP Securities from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on Terns Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 27th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Terns Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $5.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $14.50.

Get Terns Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TERN

Terns Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 15.5 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Terns Pharmaceuticals

Shares of NASDAQ TERN opened at $6.09 on Monday. Terns Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.26 and a 52 week high of $14.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.77. The company has a market cap of $376.02 million, a P/E ratio of -4.79 and a beta of -0.61.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals by 70.0% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 14,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 5,883 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals by 55.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 84,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 30,255 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 156,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 37,952 shares during the period. Great Point Partners LLC increased its stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals by 102.8% in the 4th quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 1,309,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,502,000 after purchasing an additional 664,076 shares during the period. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Terns Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. 98.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Terns Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small-molecule single-agent and combination therapy candidates for the treatment of oncology, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), and obesity. The company develops TERN-701, an allosteric BCR-ABL tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) that is in clinical development for chronic myeloid leukemia (CML), a form of cancer that starts in bone marrow.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Terns Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terns Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.