Terns Pharmaceuticals’ (TERN) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their neutral rating on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $5.50 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on TERN. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Terns Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Terns Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Terns Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $14.50.

Shares of TERN stock opened at $6.09 on Friday. Terns Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.26 and a fifty-two week high of $14.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.77. The stock has a market cap of $376.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.79 and a beta of -0.61.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TERN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Terns Pharmaceuticals by 347.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,138,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,462,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437,862 shares during the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals by 61.3% in the second quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 5,561,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,666,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113,560 shares in the last quarter. Braidwell LP acquired a new position in Terns Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $23,645,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Terns Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,984,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Terns Pharmaceuticals by 280.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,457,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,492 shares during the period. 98.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small-molecule single-agent and combination therapy candidates for the treatment of oncology, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), and obesity. The company develops TERN-701, an allosteric BCR-ABL tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) that is in clinical development for chronic myeloid leukemia (CML), a form of cancer that starts in bone marrow.

