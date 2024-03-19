Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) and Heritage Southeast Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:HSBI) Financial Contrast

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK – Get Free Report) and Heritage Southeast Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:HSBI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

43.1% of Territorial Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Heritage Southeast Bancorporation shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.5% of Territorial Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 29.6% of Heritage Southeast Bancorporation shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Territorial Bancorp and Heritage Southeast Bancorporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Territorial Bancorp 7.03% 2.00% 0.23% Heritage Southeast Bancorporation 20.73% N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Analyst Recommendations

Territorial Bancorp has a beta of 0.66, meaning that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Heritage Southeast Bancorporation has a beta of 0.85, meaning that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Territorial Bancorp and Heritage Southeast Bancorporation, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Territorial Bancorp 1 1 0 0 1.50 Heritage Southeast Bancorporation 0 0 0 0 N/A

Territorial Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $7.50, indicating a potential downside of 6.95%. Given Territorial Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Territorial Bancorp is more favorable than Heritage Southeast Bancorporation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Territorial Bancorp and Heritage Southeast Bancorporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Territorial Bancorp $71.56 million 0.99 $5.03 million $0.57 14.14 Heritage Southeast Bancorporation $75.43 million 2.88 $13.81 million $2.19 14.08

Heritage Southeast Bancorporation has higher revenue and earnings than Territorial Bancorp. Heritage Southeast Bancorporation is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Territorial Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Heritage Southeast Bancorporation beats Territorial Bancorp on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Territorial Bancorp

Territorial Bancorp Inc. operates as the holding company for Territorial Savings Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the State of Hawaii. It offers a range of deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings, money market, commercial and regular checking, and Super NOW accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides various loan products, such as one-to four-family residential mortgage loans; home equity loans; consumer loans; and multi-family mortgage, commercial business, construction, commercial real estate, and other nonresidential real estate loans, as well as lines of credit and investment securities. In addition, the company is involved in the insurance agency activities. Further, it provides various non-deposit investments, which comprise annuities and mutual funds through a third-party broker-dealer. The company was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii.

About Heritage Southeast Bancorporation

Heritage Southeast Bancorporation, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Southeast Bank that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services primarily in North and South Metro Atlanta, southeastern Georgia, and Northeastern Florida. The company offers checking and savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; personal, home equity, mortgage, term, small business administration, commercial real estate, and construction loans; personal lines of credit; accounts receivable financing; credit and debit cards; and mobile, online, and telephone banking services, as well as cash management, courier, and remote deposit services. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Jonesboro, Georgia.

