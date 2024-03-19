Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Acquired by Wealth Management Partners LLC

Wealth Management Partners LLC boosted its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,470 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Tesla comprises approximately 1.6% of Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 9.8% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 906 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Tesla by 19.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,001,923 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,079,672,000 after buying an additional 164,789 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,844,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 72,167 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $77,767,000 after purchasing an additional 4,593 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Stock Performance

Tesla stock opened at $173.80 on Tuesday. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $152.37 and a 12-month high of $299.29. The company has a market capitalization of $553.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $194.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $225.58.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). Tesla had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 15.50%. The firm had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.44, for a total value of $16,439,605.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,631,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.44, for a total value of $16,439,605.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,631,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total transaction of $121,674.57. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,188,215.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 198,598 shares of company stock valued at $36,952,434. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KGI Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $213.00 price objective (down from $309.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $310.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $211.93.

View Our Latest Research Report on Tesla

About Tesla

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.