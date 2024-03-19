Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Purchased by Shilanski & Associates Inc.

Shilanski & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,096 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 144 shares during the quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Tesla by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank raised its position in shares of Tesla by 3.3% in the third quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,260 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.6% during the third quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 7,393 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in Tesla by 5.5% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 801 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,353 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Tesla from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Tesla from $267.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $211.93.

Tesla Stock Performance

TSLA opened at $173.80 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $152.37 and a fifty-two week high of $299.29. The firm has a market cap of $553.52 billion, a PE ratio of 40.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 2.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $225.58.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.64 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.44, for a total transaction of $16,439,605.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,631,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total transaction of $18,247,369.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,920,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.44, for a total transaction of $16,439,605.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,631,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 198,598 shares of company stock worth $36,952,434 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

