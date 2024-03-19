Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Given New $190.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) had its target price decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $220.00 to $190.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TSLA. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $295.00 to $225.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Tesla from $345.00 to $320.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. China Renaissance assumed coverage on Tesla in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an outperform rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $211.93.

Tesla stock opened at $173.80 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $194.75 and its 200 day moving average is $225.58. Tesla has a one year low of $152.37 and a one year high of $299.29. The firm has a market cap of $553.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). Tesla had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 15.50%. The business had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Tesla will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total value of $121,674.57. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 63,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,188,215.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 687 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total transaction of $121,674.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 63,171 shares in the company, valued at $11,188,215.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total value of $2,143,785.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,376,229.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 198,598 shares of company stock worth $36,952,434. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 9.8% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 906 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 19.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,001,923 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,079,672,000 after purchasing an additional 164,789 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC increased its position in Tesla by 33.4% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,844,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Tesla by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 72,167 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $77,767,000 after purchasing an additional 4,593 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

