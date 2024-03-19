The AES Co. Expected to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.28 Per Share (NYSE:AES)

The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research upped their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of AES in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 18th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.27. The consensus estimate for AES’s current full-year earnings is $1.90 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for AES’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.75 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.90 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.06 EPS.

AES (NYSE:AES) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. AES had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 38.76%. The business's quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of AES from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AES from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

AES stock opened at $14.88 on Tuesday. AES has a one year low of $11.43 and a one year high of $25.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.59. The company has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.07.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of AES by 76.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 71,348,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,373,460,000 after buying an additional 31,009,718 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in AES by 38.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,821,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $559,689,000 after acquiring an additional 10,256,781 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in AES by 11.1% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 63,421,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,314,582,000 after acquiring an additional 6,323,045 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AES by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,441,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $124,008,000 after acquiring an additional 2,670,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in AES by 5,703.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,426,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,310,000 after acquiring an additional 2,385,094 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a $0.1725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. AES’s dividend payout ratio is presently 209.10%.

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

