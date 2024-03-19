The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Dfpg Investments LLC

Dfpg Investments LLC reduced its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,780 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 243 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CNB Bank grew its position in Boeing by 106.5% during the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 128 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Park Place Capital Corp grew its position in Boeing by 185.1% during the 3rd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 211 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 61.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $179.90 on Tuesday. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $176.25 and a twelve month high of $267.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $204.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $211.30. The firm has a market cap of $109.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 1.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $22.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.75) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Boeing from $306.00 to $279.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $255.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $204.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.63.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

