The Gap, Inc. to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $0.12 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:GPS)

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS – Free Report) – Zacks Research increased their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of GAP in a research report issued on Monday, March 18th. Zacks Research analyst R. Lohia now expects that the apparel retailer will earn $0.12 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.07. The consensus estimate for GAP’s current full-year earnings is $1.30 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for GAP’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.51 EPS.

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The apparel retailer reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.29. GAP had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 22.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.75) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on GPS. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of GAP from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of GAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of GAP from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, February 26th. TheStreet raised shares of GAP from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of GAP from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

Shares of NYSE GPS opened at $24.69 on Tuesday. GAP has a 52-week low of $7.22 and a 52-week high of $24.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.97. The stock has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 2.24.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in GAP by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,906,701 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $30,898,000 after purchasing an additional 80,792 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in GAP by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 345,958 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after purchasing an additional 57,395 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in GAP by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 622,998 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,563,000 after purchasing an additional 5,096 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in GAP by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 102,664 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 15,158 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in GAP during the 3rd quarter valued at $142,000. 61.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Julie Gruber sold 24,180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $556,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,384 shares in the company, valued at $31,832. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other GAP news, insider Julie Gruber sold 24,180 shares of GAP stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $556,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,384 shares in the company, valued at $31,832. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Katrina O’connell sold 45,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total transaction of $1,022,106.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,057.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,871 shares of company stock worth $2,242,663 over the last quarter. Insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. GAP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.78%.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

