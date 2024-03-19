The Goldman Sachs Group Raises nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Price Target to $77.00

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) had its target price lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $69.00 to $77.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on nVent Electric in a research report on Monday, March 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on nVent Electric from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $72.20.

Shares of NYSE NVT opened at $70.64 on Friday. nVent Electric has a 1-year low of $40.00 and a 1-year high of $71.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.34.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $861.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.90 million. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 17.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that nVent Electric will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.55%.

In other nVent Electric news, CEO Beth Wozniak sold 198,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total value of $12,742,985.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,987.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 184,572 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total value of $11,818,145.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,277 shares in the company, valued at $529,976.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Beth Wozniak sold 198,211 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total value of $12,742,985.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 342 shares in the company, valued at $21,987.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 400,252 shares of company stock valued at $25,713,777 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVT. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new position in nVent Electric during the third quarter valued at about $116,908,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in nVent Electric by 41.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,556,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932,142 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in nVent Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $109,630,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in nVent Electric by 68.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,952,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604,534 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG increased its stake in nVent Electric by 3,911.6% during the third quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,315,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,000 shares during the period. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

