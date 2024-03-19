The Hackett Group, Inc. (HCKT) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 21st

The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the business services provider on Friday, April 5th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st.
The Hackett Group has increased its dividend by an average of 15.6% per year over the last three years. The Hackett Group has a payout ratio of 24.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect The Hackett Group to earn $1.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.2%.
The Hackett Group Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:HCKT opened at $23.84 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $657.98 million, a PE ratio of 19.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.84. The Hackett Group has a twelve month low of $17.10 and a twelve month high of $26.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.
Institutional Trading of The Hackett Group
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCKT. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in The Hackett Group by 6.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 775,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,886,000 after purchasing an additional 47,632 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 41,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 2,418 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 480,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,073,000 after buying an additional 32,213 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in The Hackett Group by 149.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 162,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,757,000 after acquiring an additional 97,633 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts recently commented on HCKT shares. StockNews.com cut The Hackett Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of The Hackett Group in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of The Hackett Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st.
The Hackett Group Company Profile
The Hackett Group, Inc operates as an intellectual property-based executive advisory, strategic consulting, and digital transformation company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Strategy & Business Transformation, Oracle Solutions, and SAP Solutions.
