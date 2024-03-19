The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) Short Interest Up 11.4% in February

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,900,000 shares, an increase of 11.4% from the February 14th total of 3,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,040,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days. Approximately 4.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HAIN shares. Maxim Group cut their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.50.

The Hain Celestial Group stock opened at $8.28 on Tuesday. The Hain Celestial Group has a 12-month low of $8.23 and a 12-month high of $18.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $743.79 million, a P/E ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The Hain Celestial Group had a negative net margin of 8.88% and a positive return on equity of 2.48%. The company had revenue of $454.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.31 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Hain Celestial Group will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Hain Celestial Group news, CEO Wendy P. Davidson purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.46 per share, for a total transaction of $47,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,309 shares in the company, valued at $551,603.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 15.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,081,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342,432 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 703.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,378,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,247,000 after buying an additional 1,207,024 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 173.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,896,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,665,000 after buying an additional 1,203,224 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 73.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,670,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,794,000 after buying an additional 1,134,335 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,152,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,730,000 after buying an additional 1,051,217 shares during the period. 89.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, and spelt; and condiments.

